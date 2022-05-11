All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony has sold nearly 1.89 billion PS4 and PS5 games

Sony has sold nearly 2 billion games combined across both PS4 and PS5, comprising almost half of historic PlayStation software.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, May 11 2022 10:24 AM CDT
Sony's latest PlayStation console duo has sold nearly 2 billion games to date.

Sony has sold nearly 1.89 billion PS4 and PS5 games 452021 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

According to data provided by Sony and compiled by ResetERA's ArmGunar and us, the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles have sold a combined 1.888 billion games worldwide across physical and digital channels. As per Sony's game revenues data, the bulk of these sales were from digital and were made from Sony's PlayStation 4.

Sony sold 303.2 million PS4 and PS5 games throughout FY2021, down 10% from last year's astronomical highs.

Sony has sold nearly 1.89 billion PS4 and PS5 games 211 | TweakTown.com

The PS4 and PS5 are now Sony's #1 gaming platform for as game software sales, beating out the PlayStation 2 by over 300 million game sales. The trends are quite clear: Modern PlayStation users are buying more games than ever as Sony's digital ecosystem thrives and bustles. It's interesting to note that Sony makes most of its revenues from add-on content, which primarily serves live service and free-to-play games like Warzone.

Sony has sold nearly 1.89 billion PS4 and PS5 games 2 | TweakTown.com

Stay in the know: Sony Fiscal Year 2021 Coverage Catalog

PlayStation 4 shipments crash to lowest point in console's history

NEWS SOURCE:sony.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

