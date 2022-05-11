Sony has sold nearly 1.89 billion PS4 and PS5 games

Sony has sold nearly 2 billion games combined across both PS4 and PS5, comprising almost half of historic PlayStation software.

Sony's latest PlayStation console duo has sold nearly 2 billion games to date.

According to data provided by Sony and compiled by ResetERA's ArmGunar and us, the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles have sold a combined 1.888 billion games worldwide across physical and digital channels. As per Sony's game revenues data, the bulk of these sales were from digital and were made from Sony's PlayStation 4.

Sony sold 303.2 million PS4 and PS5 games throughout FY2021, down 10% from last year's astronomical highs.

The PS4 and PS5 are now Sony's #1 gaming platform for as game software sales, beating out the PlayStation 2 by over 300 million game sales. The trends are quite clear: Modern PlayStation users are buying more games than ever as Sony's digital ecosystem thrives and bustles. It's interesting to note that Sony makes most of its revenues from add-on content, which primarily serves live service and free-to-play games like Warzone.

