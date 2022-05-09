All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

EA plans Lord of the Rings smartphone game to bolster mobile earnings

Electronic Arts has renewed its license with Middle-Earth Enterprises and is planning a new Lord of the Rings smartphone game.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, May 9 2022 4:01 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

EA today announced Heroes of Middle-earth, a new smartphone game that will help boost its mobile business.

EA plans Lord of the Rings smartphone game to bolster mobile earnings 2 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

EA's next mobile game will be based on J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved fantasy series. Heroes of Middle-earth is described as a next-generation fee-to-play collectible mobile RPG that "brings the fantasy and adventure of The Lord of the Rings to existing fans and new audiences alike in a strategic, social-competitive experience".

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth will feature immersive storytelling, turn-based combat, deep collection systems, and a wide roster of characters from across the vast universe of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Players battle through iconic stories from the world of Tolkien and take up the fight against the great evils of Middle-earth.

Following its expensive acquisitions of Glu Mobile ($2.4 billion) and Playdemic ($1.4 billion), EA is doubling-down on mobile gaming to supercharge its recurring revenues. EA's current mobile games include Apex Legends, Madden and FIFA mobile, Galaxy of Heroes, and a multitude of casual games.

The company's emphasis on mobile is paying off. EA's 9-month mobile revenues have jumped to $746 million through FY22, an increase of $170 million.

EA plans Lord of the Rings smartphone game to bolster mobile earnings 7 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Minecraft - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.88
$29.89$29.88$29.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/9/2022 at 4:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.