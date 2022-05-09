EA plans Lord of the Rings smartphone game to bolster mobile earnings

Electronic Arts has renewed its license with Middle-Earth Enterprises and is planning a new Lord of the Rings smartphone game.

EA today announced Heroes of Middle-earth, a new smartphone game that will help boost its mobile business.

EA's next mobile game will be based on J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved fantasy series. Heroes of Middle-earth is described as a next-generation fee-to-play collectible mobile RPG that "brings the fantasy and adventure of The Lord of the Rings to existing fans and new audiences alike in a strategic, social-competitive experience".

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth will feature immersive storytelling, turn-based combat, deep collection systems, and a wide roster of characters from across the vast universe of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Players battle through iconic stories from the world of Tolkien and take up the fight against the great evils of Middle-earth.

Following its expensive acquisitions of Glu Mobile ($2.4 billion) and Playdemic ($1.4 billion), EA is doubling-down on mobile gaming to supercharge its recurring revenues. EA's current mobile games include Apex Legends, Madden and FIFA mobile, Galaxy of Heroes, and a multitude of casual games.

The company's emphasis on mobile is paying off. EA's 9-month mobile revenues have jumped to $746 million through FY22, an increase of $170 million.