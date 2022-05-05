All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA captures the Sun releasing a strong solar flare on video

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory has captured the Sun releasing a solar flare that falls into the most intense category.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, May 5 2022 2:34 AM CDT
NASA has recorded the Sun releasing a powerful solar flare that officials have categorized as the most intense class of solar flare.

NASA has taken to its blog to detail a strong solar flare that occurred on May 3rd, 2022. the flare happened at 9:25 a.m. EDT and was captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, which constantly watches the Sun for any events such as these. As explained by the space agency, solar flares are strong, powerful bursts of energy that can certainly have an impact on Earth, depending on the intensity.

Solar flares can impact radio communications, electric power grids, and GPS satellites. Additionally, flares and coronal mass ejections from the Sun can also pose a danger to spacecrafts and astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Notably, officials at NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said the flare that was recorded on May 3rd was classified as an x-class flare, the most intense categorization for a solar flare.

NASA captures the Sun releasing a strong solar flare on video 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:blogs.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

