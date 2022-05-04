All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Razer: our new Blade 15 is the first laptop with a 240Hz OLED display

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with 240Hz OLED display: starts from $3500, packs Core i9-12900H, 64GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

Published Wed, May 4 2022 7:27 PM CDT
Razer's latest Blade 15 gaming laptop comes with the option of customizing it with a 240Hz OLED display, with a native 2560 x 1440 (1440p) resolution... with the laptop starting at $3500 with the OLED panel.

The new Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop starts at $3500 with the 1440p 240Hz OLED panel, and with that you'll get the Intel Core i9-12900H processor, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. That's not too bad at all -- considering you've got a 240Hz OLED display -- portable, too.

But not all OLED panels are made the same, with Razer only putting out 400 nits of brightness, so you won't be blinking too much when you're gaming. You'll, unfortunately, be waiting for a while, as Razer will be shipping its new Blade 15 with the 240Hz OLED panel later this year in Q4 2022.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

