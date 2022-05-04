Razer: our new Blade 15 is the first laptop with a 240Hz OLED display

Razer's latest Blade 15 gaming laptop comes with the option of customizing it with a 240Hz OLED display, with a native 2560 x 1440 (1440p) resolution... with the laptop starting at $3500 with the OLED panel.

The new Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop starts at $3500 with the 1440p 240Hz OLED panel, and with that you'll get the Intel Core i9-12900H processor, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. That's not too bad at all -- considering you've got a 240Hz OLED display -- portable, too.

But not all OLED panels are made the same, with Razer only putting out 400 nits of brightness, so you won't be blinking too much when you're gaming. You'll, unfortunately, be waiting for a while, as Razer will be shipping its new Blade 15 with the 240Hz OLED panel later this year in Q4 2022.