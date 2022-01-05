Razer's new Blade 17 gaming laptop: 17-inch 4K 144Hz mobile display

Razer has just unleashed its next-gen Blade 17 gaming laptop, with the flagship model rocking Intel's latest Core i9-12900HK processor, and a huge 17.3-inch 4K 144Hz display.

The new Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop offers the display in multiple different resolutions and refresh rates, including 1080p, 1440p, and 4K as well as 144Hz through to 360Hz. There's GPU options galore, with NVIDIA's latest flock of GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs with the flagship Blade 17 outfitted with NVIDIA's latest flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

Inside, the new Blade 17 has up to 32GB of DDR5-5200 memory, with 2 x PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD slots capable of taking 4TB drives each while power is handled by a beefy 82 Whr lithium polymer battery with 280W of power available to it. Razer is kicking things off at $2699 while the higher-end variant will sell for $4299.

Travis Furst, Senior Director of Razer's Systems business unit explains: "The Razer Blade series continues to be the best gaming laptop by providing desktop-class performance on-the-go. Additionally, we've enabled creators to work anywhere with gorgeous displays, available NVIDIA Studio drivers, and up to 14-Core CPUs. Users will have the ability to choose any model or configuration that best fits their gaming or creating needs, while getting the latest and greatest in graphics, memory and processing technology".

Razer has included enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE networking on the Blade 17, as well as 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C 3.2 Gen 2), 1 x HDMI 2.1 out (good for 4K 120Hz) and a built-in UHS-II SD card reader for content creators on-the-go.