Chuwi RZBOX Mini-PC: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (8C/16T) APU, starts from $699

Chuwi has just announced their new RZBOX Mini-PC which packs an even faster CPU, with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor is a Zen 3-based 8-core, 16-thread CPU with boost clocks of up to 4.4GHz and is made on the 7nm process node at TSMC. The 5700H packs "GFX9" which is an integrated Vega GPU design with 8 Compute Units (512 Stream Processors) at up to 2GHz.

Inside, you've got up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM memory, with a stock 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD -- upgradeable through a secondary NVMe M.2 slot -- which means you can chuck in a much larger 2TB SSD. There's 16GB of DDR4 by default, but it's upgradeable to 32GB or 64GB, too. Chuwi also includes the more advanced AMD RZ608 Wi-Fi module that has support for Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

The cooling system gets detailed by Chuwi: "High Thermal Conductivity and Heat Dissipation. The Chuwi RZBOX 2022 small mini PC has a silent fan. It has a built-in high-efficiency copper tube cooling fan with a built-in brushless motor and three-dimensional air circulation to dissipate heat for continuous high-performance operation and a quiet CPU at all times. Still, it is almost quiet even when working on other heavy work".

The previous Chuwi RZBOX had the AMD Ryzen 9 4900H processor, based on the Zen 2 architecture -- with Chuwi including some Cinebench R23 benchmark results between the Ryzen 7 5800H, Ryzen 7 4800H, Core i5-11260H, and even the Apple M1.

Chuwi's new RZBOX 2022 version with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H + 16GB DDR4-3200 + 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD starts from $699.