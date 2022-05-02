All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Chuwi RZBOX Mini-PC: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (8C/16T) APU, starts from $699

Chuwi RZBOX Mini-PC announced: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (8C/16T) + up to 64GB DDR4 + 512GB NVMe SSD + Vega GPU... starts from $699.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 2 2022 8:26 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Chuwi has just announced their new RZBOX Mini-PC which packs an even faster CPU, with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor.

Chuwi RZBOX Mini-PC: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (8C/16T) APU, starts from 9 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor is a Zen 3-based 8-core, 16-thread CPU with boost clocks of up to 4.4GHz and is made on the 7nm process node at TSMC. The 5700H packs "GFX9" which is an integrated Vega GPU design with 8 Compute Units (512 Stream Processors) at up to 2GHz.

Inside, you've got up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM memory, with a stock 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD -- upgradeable through a secondary NVMe M.2 slot -- which means you can chuck in a much larger 2TB SSD. There's 16GB of DDR4 by default, but it's upgradeable to 32GB or 64GB, too. Chuwi also includes the more advanced AMD RZ608 Wi-Fi module that has support for Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

Chuwi RZBOX Mini-PC: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (8C/16T) APU, starts from $699 02 | TweakTown.com

The cooling system gets detailed by Chuwi: "High Thermal Conductivity and Heat Dissipation. The Chuwi RZBOX 2022 small mini PC has a silent fan. It has a built-in high-efficiency copper tube cooling fan with a built-in brushless motor and three-dimensional air circulation to dissipate heat for continuous high-performance operation and a quiet CPU at all times. Still, it is almost quiet even when working on other heavy work".

Chuwi RZBOX Mini-PC: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (8C/16T) APU, starts from $699 03 | TweakTown.com

The previous Chuwi RZBOX had the AMD Ryzen 9 4900H processor, based on the Zen 2 architecture -- with Chuwi including some Cinebench R23 benchmark results between the Ryzen 7 5800H, Ryzen 7 4800H, Core i5-11260H, and even the Apple M1.

Chuwi RZBOX Mini-PC: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (8C/16T) APU, starts from $699 04 | TweakTown.com

Chuwi's new RZBOX 2022 version with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H + 16GB DDR4-3200 + 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD starts from $699.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$312.10
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/2/2022 at 9:11 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.