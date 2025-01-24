ACEMAGIC's new F3A AI 370 Mini-PC: AMD Strix Point APU, up to 96GB RAM, 4TB SSD, USB4, and more

AGEMAGIC announces its new F3A AI 370 Mini-PC: powered by AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 'Strix Point' APU, up to 96GB RAM, up to 4TB SSD storage.

AGEMAGIC announced the pre-sale of its F3A AI 370 Mini-PC for January 2025, featuring AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU. It offers a 12-core, 24-thread processor, up to 80 TOPS AI performance, and supports 8K resolutions. The Mini-PC includes advanced cooling, RGB lighting, and is ideal for creators and gamers.

AGEMAGIC has just announced the upcoming pre-sale of its new F3A AI 370 Mini-PC by the end of January 2025, powered by AMD's latest Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU.

This new high-performance Mini-PC combines some awesome power and the latest technology, with its 12-core, 24-thread Zen 5-based processor with a boost clock of up to 5.1GHz, we have exceptional multi-threaded performance and processing power. Inside, the Strix Point APU features the Ryzen AI NPU based on the XDNA 2 architecture with up to 50 TOPS of AI workload performance. However, combined with the CPU, GPU, and NPU we have up to 80 TOPS of AI performance.

AMD's new Strix Point APU features an integrated Radeon 890M GPU based on the newer RDNA 3.5 GPU architecture, supporting up to 8K resolutions, and multiple video outputs through HDMI 2.1, USB4 Type-C, and DisplayPort 2.0 allow for countless display configurations.

Inside, alongside the new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU we've got support for up to 96GB of RAM, with speeds of up to 5600MHz in a dual-channel setup. You can have up to a swift 4TB of SSD storage, and enjoy enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE wired ethernet, too.

On the thermal solution, ACEMAGIC's new F3A AI 370 Mini-PC has been "meticulously designed", with a quiet high-speed fan and a full-copper heat dissipation module. The company says its dual exhaust design optimizes system cooling, ensuring stable operation even under full loads. Even when running at full loads, the Mini-PC stays quiet and cool.

It wouldn't be a new Mini-PC without RGB goodness, with AGEMAGIC baking in a default rainbow effect that can be tweaked through downloadable lighting control software from their website. AGEMAGIC adds that with its revolutionary performance, advanced cooling, and advanced AI acceleration, its new F3A AI 370 Mini-PC is poised to be the "ideal choice for creators, professionals, and high-end gamers alike".

AGEMAGIC says that its new F3A AI 370 Mini-PC will soon be available for pre-order through tis website, or authorized retailers.