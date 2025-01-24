All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

ACEMAGIC's new F3A AI 370 Mini-PC: AMD Strix Point APU, up to 96GB RAM, 4TB SSD, USB4, and more

AGEMAGIC announces its new F3A AI 370 Mini-PC: powered by AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 'Strix Point' APU, up to 96GB RAM, up to 4TB SSD storage.

ACEMAGIC's new F3A AI 370 Mini-PC: AMD Strix Point APU, up to 96GB RAM, 4TB SSD, USB4, and more
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: AGEMAGIC announced the pre-sale of its F3A AI 370 Mini-PC for January 2025, featuring AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU. It offers a 12-core, 24-thread processor, up to 80 TOPS AI performance, and supports 8K resolutions. The Mini-PC includes advanced cooling, RGB lighting, and is ideal for creators and gamers.

AGEMAGIC has just announced the upcoming pre-sale of its new F3A AI 370 Mini-PC by the end of January 2025, powered by AMD's latest Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU.

ACEMAGIC's new F3A AI 370 Mini-PC: AMD Strix Point APU, up to 96GB RAM, 4TB SSD, USB4, and more 106
5

This new high-performance Mini-PC combines some awesome power and the latest technology, with its 12-core, 24-thread Zen 5-based processor with a boost clock of up to 5.1GHz, we have exceptional multi-threaded performance and processing power. Inside, the Strix Point APU features the Ryzen AI NPU based on the XDNA 2 architecture with up to 50 TOPS of AI workload performance. However, combined with the CPU, GPU, and NPU we have up to 80 TOPS of AI performance.

AMD's new Strix Point APU features an integrated Radeon 890M GPU based on the newer RDNA 3.5 GPU architecture, supporting up to 8K resolutions, and multiple video outputs through HDMI 2.1, USB4 Type-C, and DisplayPort 2.0 allow for countless display configurations.

ACEMAGIC's new F3A AI 370 Mini-PC: AMD Strix Point APU, up to 96GB RAM, 4TB SSD, USB4, and more 105
5
ACEMAGIC's new F3A AI 370 Mini-PC: AMD Strix Point APU, up to 96GB RAM, 4TB SSD, USB4, and more 106
5

Inside, alongside the new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU we've got support for up to 96GB of RAM, with speeds of up to 5600MHz in a dual-channel setup. You can have up to a swift 4TB of SSD storage, and enjoy enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE wired ethernet, too.

ACEMAGIC's new F3A AI 370 Mini-PC: AMD Strix Point APU, up to 96GB RAM, 4TB SSD, USB4, and more 108
5

On the thermal solution, ACEMAGIC's new F3A AI 370 Mini-PC has been "meticulously designed", with a quiet high-speed fan and a full-copper heat dissipation module. The company says its dual exhaust design optimizes system cooling, ensuring stable operation even under full loads. Even when running at full loads, the Mini-PC stays quiet and cool.

It wouldn't be a new Mini-PC without RGB goodness, with AGEMAGIC baking in a default rainbow effect that can be tweaked through downloadable lighting control software from their website. AGEMAGIC adds that with its revolutionary performance, advanced cooling, and advanced AI acceleration, its new F3A AI 370 Mini-PC is poised to be the "ideal choice for creators, professionals, and high-end gamers alike".

ACEMAGIC's new F3A AI 370 Mini-PC: AMD Strix Point APU, up to 96GB RAM, 4TB SSD, USB4, and more 107
5

AGEMAGIC says that its new F3A AI 370 Mini-PC will soon be available for pre-order through tis website, or authorized retailers.

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$593.94 USD
$597 USD $787.99 USD
Buy
$709.99 USD
- -
Buy
$949 CAD
$1099 CAD $1450 CAD
Buy
$754.98 CAD
- $706.98 CAD
Buy
£499
£505.99 £808.99
Buy
$593.94 USD
$597 USD $787.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/24/2025 at 7:23 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles