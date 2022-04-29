Internet rallies to cancel Amber Heard from Aquaman 2

Following the defamation suit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, a petition has acquired millions of signatures to remove Heard from Aquaman 2.

The sequel to James Wan's Aquaman only recently wrapped up shooting in January of this year and is expected to be released in March 2023. However, individuals that have seen the stories that have come out of the defamation trial that describe Depp and Amber's relationship have caused a united online effort to cancel Heard from Aquaman 2, with a Change.org petition already receiving two million signatures.

The petition has a goal of three million signatures, which is where signees hope Heard will be removed from the coming film. The creator of the petition has written in its description that Heard shouldn't be allowed to play her role as Princess Mera, as she has been "exposed as a domestic abuser". Notably, the petition was originally created in 2020, and when Heard found out during that time it had 1.5 million signatures, she dismissed it as "Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media".

