All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Internet rallies to cancel Amber Heard from Aquaman 2

The lengthy defamation suit between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has sparked a viral effort to remove Heard from Aquaman 2.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Apr 29 2022 3:02 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Following the defamation suit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, a petition has acquired millions of signatures to remove Heard from Aquaman 2.

Internet rallies to cancel Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 01 | TweakTown.com

The sequel to James Wan's Aquaman only recently wrapped up shooting in January of this year and is expected to be released in March 2023. However, individuals that have seen the stories that have come out of the defamation trial that describe Depp and Amber's relationship have caused a united online effort to cancel Heard from Aquaman 2, with a Change.org petition already receiving two million signatures.

The petition has a goal of three million signatures, which is where signees hope Heard will be removed from the coming film. The creator of the petition has written in its description that Heard shouldn't be allowed to play her role as Princess Mera, as she has been "exposed as a domestic abuser". Notably, the petition was originally created in 2020, and when Heard found out during that time it had 1.5 million signatures, she dismissed it as "Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media".

Jak's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: NASA confirms 1,000+ foot-wide asteroid will approach Earth this April

Read more: 17 solar flares cause Sun blast to hit Earth at nearly 2 million mph

Read more: Ukraine army hits jackpot, captures Russia's most modern equipment

Buy at Amazon

Aquaman (DVD)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/29/2022 at 2:47 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nypost.com, change.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.