The world experiences up to 500 major disasters annually, more to come

The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) has released a new Global Assessment Report.

The latest Global Assessment Report on Disaster Risk Reduction (GAR2022) examines how structures and governance systems are evolving around the world to address systemic risk. The UN's introduction to the report states that despite commitments to tackle climate change and create a more sustainable world, current societal, political, and economic choices are achieving the opposite.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development includes measures like the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 (Sendai Framework) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to help create a more sustainable world that would help mitigate the onset of more disasters.

Climate change accelerates the pace and severity of disasters. If nothing is done to address factors like climate change feeding current trends, the number of disasters is expected to grow to 560 per year by 2030, representing a 40% increase from the 400 observed globally in 2015.

"The world needs to do more to incorporate disaster risk in how we live, build and invest, which is setting humanity on a spiral of self-destruction," said Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

"Disasters can be prevented, but only if countries invest the time and resources to understand and reduce their risks. By deliberately ignoring risk and failing to integrate it in decision making, the world is effectively bankrolling its own destruction. Critical sectors, from government to development and financial services, must urgently rethink how they perceive and address disaster risk," said Mami Mizutori, chief of the UNDRR.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Lone Ukrainian tank sneaks up on and ambushes Russian convoy

Read more: Almost all Bitcoins that will ever exist have now been mined

Read more: Anonymous hacked the Kremlin to gain access to its CCTV system