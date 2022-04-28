All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA has taken an incredible photograph of Jupiter with a spacecraft

NASA has used one of its spacecraft to capture a spectacular photograph of the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter.

Published Thu, Apr 28 2022 2:04 AM CDT
On April 22, NASA took to its blog and social channels to showcase an image captured by its Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter.

NASA has taken an incredible photograph of Jupiter with a spacecraft 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The photograph was captured on February 25, 2022, and features a large oval-shaped shadow on the left-hand side. This shadow is being created by Jupiter's largest of four moons, Ganymede, that is passing between the sun and Jupiter. NASA explains that Ganymede orbits Jupiter at an approximate distance of 666,000 miles and that the Juno spacecraft orbits the large gas giant at a distance of 44,000 miles, which is about 15 times closer than Ganymede.

Furthermore, the space agency explains that Jupiter's four moons frequently pass between the planet and the sun, resulting in shadows such as these being cast. Over the course of seven days, Jupiter's largest moon will pass once, Europa will pass twice, and IO four times, according to NASA. The above image was captured with Juno's "JunoCam". For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription
