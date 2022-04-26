All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Cyberpunk 2077 game sales updated by CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED publishes new revised Cyberpunk 2077 game sales figures for each platform, and the results are surprising.

Published Tue, Apr 26 2022 12:05 PM CDT
CD Projekt has adjusted the sales figures for Cyberpunk 2077 on all platforms.

Cyberpunk 2077's platform split has been revised following new data from CD Projekt RED. The company previously released figures suggesting that PC game sales were much higher than PS4 and Xbox One, but those numbers were erroneous. A new report filed by CD Projekt reveals updated data.

The numbers are estimated sell-through on PC, PS4, and Xbox One corresponding with 2020 and 2021. Cyberpunk 2077 has sold 18 million+ copies to date, with 13.7 million sold in 2020 and 4.3 million sold in 2021.

What's most surprising is how the PlayStation 4 made 20% of total game sales in 2021 despite the game being delisted from the PlayStation Store for 6 months. That number isn't a whole lot, though; Cyberpunk 2077 sold less than 1 million copies on PlayStation 4 throughout the year.

Here's a breakdown of the data:

