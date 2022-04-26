All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
2,500 foot-wide asteroid to make close approach with Earth in two days

NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies database has confirmed that an asteroid possibly 2,500 feet wide will approach Earth.

Published Tue, Apr 26 2022 2:18 AM CDT
NASA is expecting a large asteroid to make a close approach with Earth in the coming days, according to CNEOS database entries.

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory at California Institute of Technology's Small-Body Database Lookup has listed the space rock 418135 (2008 AG33), which is estimated to be anywhere between 1,150 and 2,560 feet in diameter. 2008 AG33 is scheduled to make a close approach with Earth on April 28 when it will fly safely past our planet at 23,264 miles per hour.

Furthermore, NASA's database states that 2008 AG33 will be at its closest point to Earth when its about 2 million miles away from Earth. For a perspective on just how far away 2 million miles is the moon is 240,000 miles away from Earth. Above is an screenshot of the CNEOS database orbit tracker that shows the asteroids orbit and its position in space in relation to the Sun, Earth and other planets.

Read more: NASA reveals chances of an asteroid hitting Earth in next 100 years

NEWS SOURCES:ssd.jpl.nasa.gov, newsweek.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

