First American lunar lander since Apollo unveiled for upcoming mission

Aerospace company Astrobotic has unveiled the flight model of its Peregrine lunar lander which will launch to the moon in Q4 2022.

Published Sat, Apr 23 2022 1:43 AM CDT
Astrobotic revealed the flight model of its new Peregrine lunar lander on April 20th, 2022.

The new model differs from previous test models and is the actual version of Peregrine that will fly to the moon. It is scheduled to land on the moon in the fourth quarter of this year, and doing so would make Peregine the first American spacecraft to land on the moon since the Apollo program. Peregrine is the first lander that is part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) and will fly to the moon on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket.

"This lunar lander build is a dream come true. This is why our company was founded 15 years ago. It represents the culmination of countless hours over many years by hundreds of people to design and assemble the lander, to create the lunar delivery market, and to establish the facilities and supply chain needed to ensure the success of commercial space missions like Peregrine's long into the future," said John Thornton, CEO of Astrobotic.

Peregrine was unveiled in the cleanroom where it is being developed and tested, so all attendees of the event had to suit up in white overalls and hairnets to keep the area free of contaminants. The cleanroom also housed the 24 payloads Peregrine will deliver to the lunar surface, including scientific instruments from three national space agencies.

The payloads include 11 from NASA, a rover from Carnegie Mellon University, several commercial companies' payloads, and cultural messages from individuals worldwide. The payloads are already integrated onto Peregrine's flight decks, which have yet to be integrated with the rest of the lander. After Peregrine is fully assembled, it will begin environmental testing before being shipped to Cape Canaveral in Florida to prepare for launch.

NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, astrobotic.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription
