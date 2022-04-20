AMD's new lower-end Radeon RX 6400 launches, starts from $159
AMD's new Radeon RX 6400 launched: low-power RDNA 2 graphics cards starting from $159. Uses the Navi 24 GPU and 4GB of GDDR6.
AMD has just launched its low-power RDNA 2 graphics card without much fanfare, with the introduction of the new Radeon RX 6400.
The new AMD Radeon RX 6400 is powered by the Navi 24 GPU, which is made on TSMC's new 6nm process node. AMD's new Navi 24 GPU has 768 Stream Processors, with a base GPU clock of 1923MHz and boost GPU clock of 2039MHz.
4GB of GDDR6 is used, spread out on a smaller 64-bit memory bus which spits out 112GB/sec of memory bandwidth. Now that the card is out in the wild, reviewers have got their hands-on it and thanks to Expreview and DIYZOL, we see the new Radeon RX 6400 sits nicely between the slightly higher-end Radeon RX 6500 XT and NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650 (at least in synthetic tests).
Performance numbers aren't too bad, but this is a low-end card... so you might be able to play Crysis, maybe.
AMD's new Navi 24 GPU in the flesh, made on TSMC's new 6nm process node. It's a cute card.
