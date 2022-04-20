All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD's new lower-end Radeon RX 6400 launches, starts from $159

AMD's new Radeon RX 6400 launched: low-power RDNA 2 graphics cards starting from $159. Uses the Navi 24 GPU and 4GB of GDDR6.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 20 2022 9:01 PM CDT
AMD has just launched its low-power RDNA 2 graphics card without much fanfare, with the introduction of the new Radeon RX 6400.

AMD's new lower-end Radeon RX 6400 launches, starts from 9 02 | TweakTown.com
The new AMD Radeon RX 6400 is powered by the Navi 24 GPU, which is made on TSMC's new 6nm process node. AMD's new Navi 24 GPU has 768 Stream Processors, with a base GPU clock of 1923MHz and boost GPU clock of 2039MHz.

4GB of GDDR6 is used, spread out on a smaller 64-bit memory bus which spits out 112GB/sec of memory bandwidth. Now that the card is out in the wild, reviewers have got their hands-on it and thanks to Expreview and DIYZOL, we see the new Radeon RX 6400 sits nicely between the slightly higher-end Radeon RX 6500 XT and NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650 (at least in synthetic tests).

AMD's new lower-end Radeon RX 6400 launches, starts from $159 05 | TweakTown.com
AMD's new lower-end Radeon RX 6400 launches, starts from $159 06 | TweakTown.com
AMD's new lower-end Radeon RX 6400 launches, starts from $159 07 | TweakTown.com

Performance numbers aren't too bad, but this is a low-end card... so you might be able to play Crysis, maybe.

AMD's new lower-end Radeon RX 6400 launches, starts from $159 03 | TweakTown.com
AMD's new lower-end Radeon RX 6400 launches, starts from $159 04 | TweakTown.com

AMD's new Navi 24 GPU in the flesh, made on TSMC's new 6nm process node. It's a cute card.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

