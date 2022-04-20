All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Documents from 'The Facebook Papers' are now online for you to read

A sample from The Facebook Papers, first leaked last year, is now viewable on the Gizmodo site, where weekly additions will go up.

Published Wed, Apr 20 2022 4:44 AM CDT
The full collection of The Facebook Papers contains thousands of pages of internal company documents from Meta.

The collection was shared last year with seventeen United States news outlets by Frances Haugen, a whistleblower, and former Facebook product manager. Haugen also shared the documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a consortium of European news organizations.

The Facebook Papers have yet to make their way into the wider public domain for public access and scrutiny. Gizmodo was one of the outlets that had the documents shared with them and announced in November 2021 that it would publicize the documents after partnering with independent experts who would review them to redact private individuals' sensitive information.

On April 18th, 2022, a collection of documents has been published on Gizmodo's site, with links to the original PDFs in a cloud service provided for download. These papers are split across various headers, mostly related to the attack on the Capitol building in January last year, the election, and more. Gizmodo will be uploading new sets of documents to its website every week.

NEWS SOURCES:popsci.com, gizmodo.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

