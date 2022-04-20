Documents from 'The Facebook Papers' are now online for you to read

A sample from The Facebook Papers, first leaked last year, is now viewable on the Gizmodo site, where weekly additions will go up.

The full collection of The Facebook Papers contains thousands of pages of internal company documents from Meta.

The collection was shared last year with seventeen United States news outlets by Frances Haugen, a whistleblower, and former Facebook product manager. Haugen also shared the documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a consortium of European news organizations.

The Facebook Papers have yet to make their way into the wider public domain for public access and scrutiny. Gizmodo was one of the outlets that had the documents shared with them and announced in November 2021 that it would publicize the documents after partnering with independent experts who would review them to redact private individuals' sensitive information.

On April 18th, 2022, a collection of documents has been published on Gizmodo's site, with links to the original PDFs in a cloud service provided for download. These papers are split across various headers, mostly related to the attack on the Capitol building in January last year, the election, and more. Gizmodo will be uploading new sets of documents to its website every week.

