Dust-covered landing craft spotted on Mars from space by NASA

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) satellite has spotted the now dust-covered InSight Mars Lander using its HiRISE camera.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Tue, Apr 19 2022 8:51 AM CDT
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) satellite orbiting Mars has captured another piece of NASA equipment on the surface of the Red Planet.

Dust-covered landing craft spotted on Mars from space by NASA 02 | TweakTown.com
An image captured by the MRO's High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) shows the InSight Mars Lander about three and half years after it first landed on the planet in November 2018. The right half portion of the above image shows InSight as it was on March 9th, 2022, compared with how it was after landing on the left.

In the image taken following the landing, you can see a dark blast zone created during the landing. In the ensuing years, especially since a recent storm in January 2022, InSight and its surrounding blast zone has been covered with Martian dust.

Dust-covered landing craft spotted on Mars from space by NASA 03 | TweakTown.com

A similar occurrence can be seen with the discarded parachute that the Insight lander used on its journey to the surface of Mars. Like the lander, the parachute has also become covered with Martian dust.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, uahirise.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

