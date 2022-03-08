AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT teased for April: RDNA 2 refresh + 18Gbps GDDR6

AMD will have its refreshed RDNA 2 graphics cards out in the coming months, with a reveal expected next month in April -- with the new flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT leading the way -- packing faster GDDR6 memory at 18Gbps.

The new rumors are coming from Enthusiast Citizen, with a post on Chiphell where he explained (through machine translation): "4/20 or ‍4/21 Several new cards, RX 6950XT, RX 6750XT, RX 6650XT, will be a little more expensive than the current ones without 50. All three cards have been upgraded to 18Gbps, and the performance has also been slightly improved. There is a low-end bright machine card RX 6400".

We're to expect a refreshed Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, and lower-end Radeon RX 6650 XT. AMD will be utilizing faster 18Gbps GDDR6 memory, up from the 16Gbps GDDR6 memory on the current Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs. There'll be additional performance on top, which will be interesting to see if it's enough to match NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti which is now expected on March 29.

AMD is reportedly launching its new RDNA 2 refresh GPUs on April 20 or April 21, with the refreshed Navi 21 and Navi 22 GPUs. The refreshed Navi 21 + 18Gbps GDDR6 will power the new Radeon RX 6950 XT, and the refreshed Navi 22 + 18Gbps GDDR6 will power the new Radeon RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT graphics cards.

In previous rumors we heard AMD's new flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card will see its GPU clocks at over 2.5GHz, which will be impressive to see -- and give NVIDIA's suped-up Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3090 Ti a run for its money.

AMD could also make use of TSMC's new 6nm process node, with the Navi 23 GPU inside of the limp-ish Radeon RX 6500 XT already making use of 6nm, with its new RDNA 2 refreshed GPUs. That would make for some interesting times in the coming months in the GPU war.