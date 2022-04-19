All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA's moon rocket made it to the launch pad, and now it's going back

NASA's Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft for the upcoming Artemis I mission are being taken off the launch pad for repairs.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Tue, Apr 19 2022 2:37 AM CDT
NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion spacecraft made their way onto the launchpad on March 17th.

Since then, NASA engineers have been conducting tests at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to ensure the SLS and Orion's readiness for the upcoming uncrewed Artemis I mission to the moon. After three attempts, workers have been unable to complete the final test, a practice countdown referred to as the "wet dress rehearsal."

The repeated failure has led NASA to decide to return the SLS and Orion to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), where technicians can undertake work to fix the issues plaguing the spacecraft. The major problems have been with a faulty helium check valve and a liquid hydrogen leak. The spacecraft's launch was initially slated for early June, but the setbacks may result in yet another delay for the mission.

"The mega moon rocket is still doing very well. The one check valve is literally the only real issue we've seen so far. We're very proud of the rocket, but we have a little bit more work in front of us," said Tom Whitmeyer, a deputy associate administrator at NASA headquarters in Washington, during a press conference.

"NASA does some of its best work when it's solving problems. I couldn't be any more proud of our team," said Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, the Artemis launch director.

NEWS SOURCE:wired.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

