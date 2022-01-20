All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
'Wet dress rehearsal' upcoming for NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission

NASA is preparing for its Artemis 1 moon mission with an upcoming 'wet dress rehearsal' for the Orion spacecraft and SLS rocket.

Published Thu, Jan 20 2022 5:30 AM CST
NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission will soon be another step closer to launching for real.

'Wet dress rehearsal' upcoming for NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission 01 | TweakTown.com

Artemis 1 intends to launch an uncrewed spacecraft toward the moon later this year and has an upcoming "wet dress rehearsal" scheduled for late February. A simulated countdown will ensure the Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket are working as expected. The Orion spacecraft has flown only once before, and the Artemis 1 launch will mark the SLS rocket's first flight.

Since the new year, engineering tasks have readied the spacecraft, with the crew access arm for the Orion spacecraft being tested successfully on January 11th. The SLS also completed core stage engineering tests by January 14th, after replacing one of its four RS-25 engine controllers.

The team will conduct a second countdown sequencing test to demonstrate the ground launch software and ground launch sequencer, which checks for health and status of the vehicle while at the pad," said NASA in a mission update.

After the countdown test and final closeouts are complete, SLS and Orion will head to the launch pad for the first time to complete the wet dress rehearsal test," said NASA.

More updates on the progress of the Artemis 1 mission are available on NASA's website.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, blogs.nasa.gov, blogs.nasa.gov

