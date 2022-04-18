All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sonic Origins rated in South Korea and Japan's CERO board

SEGA should announce more details on its new Sonic Origins mega bundle sometime soon as ratings for the game have surfaced.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Apr 18 2022 2:44 PM CDT
Sonic Origins has been rated and classified in South Korea and Japan, new database information has confirmed.

Sonic Origins rated in South Korea and Japan's CERO board 54 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

A bit ago SEGA revealed Sonic Origins, a new four-pack collection that bundles early Sonic games from the Genesis to the SEGA CD console. The publisher hasn't delivered an update on the project for quite some time but it looks like a release is on the horizon.

Sonic Origins rated in South Korea and Japan's CERO board 1 | TweakTown.com

Sonic Origins was rated by South Korea's Game Management Committee on April 15, strongly indicating an impending release. The board also mentions that Origins has been rated A for all ages by Japan's domestic CERO ratings board.

Sonic Origins rated in South Korea and Japan's CERO board 2 | TweakTown.com

Sonic mania has taken over the entertainment sector with the breakout performance of Sonic 2's theatrical success, following closely by massive popularity of Sonic's Roblox mini-game. SEGA is set to capitalize on this momentum with Sonic Origins and the upcoming open-world Sonic Frontiers in Holiday 2022.

NEWS SOURCE:grac.or.kr

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

