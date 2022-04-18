All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk's SpaceX transports a classified payload to into space

The US National Reconnaissance Office has ordered the transportation of a classified payload into space, and SpaceX has done it.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Apr 18 2022 2:33 AM CDT
Only days after making an offer to buy Twitter, Elon Musk's space transportation company has taken a classified payload into space.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch vehicle took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base located in California, and attached to it was a classified payload from the US National Reconnaissance Office, which is reportedly a US spy satellite with unknown purposes. Videos of the launch were posted to the SpaceX Twitter account that shows the Falcon 9 lifting off from the launch bad in a stunning display of bright flame.

SpaceX also released a video showcasing the first stage booster of the Falcon 9 successfully landing back on the launch pad after separating less than three minutes after it initially launched. While SpaceX would usually conduct a long livestream of the launch, separation, and discuss the payload and its purpose, the US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) requested that the livestream be ended given the classified nature of the payload.

Elon Musk's SpaceX transports a classified payload to into space 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:rt.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

