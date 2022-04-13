Antec releases Dark League DF800 FLUX mid-tower ATX case

Antec has just added an all-new Dark Fleet DF800 FLUX mid-tower ATX gaming case, which has a wicked visual design on the front thanks to its geometrical mesh design and use of mirror surface materials.

Antec built the new cooling solution for its F-LUX Platform, explaining it: "When Intel and AMD announced their latest CPUs, they all deliver remarkable performance upgrades and better productivity, it also means the functional requirement of PC equipment needs to be taken to the next level, especially the thermal performance. To cope with the stress of enhanced heat dissipation, Antec developed a revolutionary structure for airflow, providing an improved and powerful cooling solution for your system. The F-LUX Platform".

There's an incredible amount of room inside of the Dark Fleet DF800 FLUX mid-tower ATX case, as well as a wicked amount of cooling -- 5 x 120mm fans to be exact -- enough to keep the most powerful CPU + GPU nice and cool, probably. Better yet: Antec gives you the 5 x 120mm ARGB fans with the case, all for $119.95.

Inside, you can fit a full-sized ATX motherboard (or Micro-ATX or Mini-ITX motherboard) as well as a bunch of 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch HDDs and SSDs, a max CPU cooler height of up to 175mm, max GPU length of 405mm, and max PSU length at 205mm.

Antec also has a built-in LED controller, so you can tweak your RGB LED lighting to your personal liking with a literal flick of a button on the DF800 FLUX case. There's also 4mm tempered glass side panel, which uses a tool-free thumbscrew design for easy access into your PC.