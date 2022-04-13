All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Antec releases Dark League DF800 FLUX mid-tower ATX case

Antec reveals its new Dark League DF800 FLUX mid-tower ATX case, which can take a 360mm AIO cooler, a huge GPU, and costs $119.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 13 2022 12:41 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Antec has just added an all-new Dark Fleet DF800 FLUX mid-tower ATX gaming case, which has a wicked visual design on the front thanks to its geometrical mesh design and use of mirror surface materials.

Antec releases Dark League DF800 FLUX mid-tower ATX case 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Antec built the new cooling solution for its F-LUX Platform, explaining it: "When Intel and AMD announced their latest CPUs, they all deliver remarkable performance upgrades and better productivity, it also means the functional requirement of PC equipment needs to be taken to the next level, especially the thermal performance. To cope with the stress of enhanced heat dissipation, Antec developed a revolutionary structure for airflow, providing an improved and powerful cooling solution for your system. The F-LUX Platform".

There's an incredible amount of room inside of the Dark Fleet DF800 FLUX mid-tower ATX case, as well as a wicked amount of cooling -- 5 x 120mm fans to be exact -- enough to keep the most powerful CPU + GPU nice and cool, probably. Better yet: Antec gives you the 5 x 120mm ARGB fans with the case, all for $119.95.

Antec releases Dark League DF800 FLUX mid-tower ATX case 02 | TweakTown.comAntec releases Dark League DF800 FLUX mid-tower ATX case 03 | TweakTown.com
Antec releases Dark League DF800 FLUX mid-tower ATX case 04 | TweakTown.comAntec releases Dark League DF800 FLUX mid-tower ATX case 05 | TweakTown.com

Inside, you can fit a full-sized ATX motherboard (or Micro-ATX or Mini-ITX motherboard) as well as a bunch of 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch HDDs and SSDs, a max CPU cooler height of up to 175mm, max GPU length of 405mm, and max PSU length at 205mm.

Antec also has a built-in LED controller, so you can tweak your RGB LED lighting to your personal liking with a literal flick of a button on the DF800 FLUX case. There's also 4mm tempered glass side panel, which uses a tool-free thumbscrew design for easy access into your PC.

Buy at Amazon

Antec Dark League DF600 Flux

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$109.99
$109.99$104.38$99.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/13/2022 at 12:41 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.