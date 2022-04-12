Xbox Series X/S SoC could move to 6nm for better yields

Microsoft could speed up Xbox Series X/S console production times by moving to TSMC's 6nm node and lead to better yields.

Microsoft is reportedly working on an Xbox Series X/S chip redesign that will help improve power efficiency and production readiness.

The Xbox Series X/S may get a chip refresh that boosts availability and supply, new reports from Brad Sams indicate. The new revision won't deliver more raw performance, though, and is expected to instead be on TSMC's N6 node which is actually part of its 7 nanometer family.

The next-gen Xbox duo currently use SoCs on TMSC's 7nm+ node, but the consoles are believed to move over to 6nm throughout 2022. Sony's PS5 is also expected to move to 6nm in an effort to maximize availability. The 6nm node offers multiple production benefits including better yields and quicker time-to-market, and the process of migrating chips from 7nm+ to 6nm is streamlined and easy.

"As its design rules are compatible with N7 technology, N6 technology can significantly reduce customers' product design cycle time and time-to-market," TSMC said in PR documents.

TSMC has said it expects N6 to make up roughly 50% of all SoC production from the 7 nanometer family throughout 2021.

Here's how Sams explains it in the video:

"I know that Microsoft was working on a revision of the chip. Microsoft is always working on revisions of hardware. Are we going to see performance improvements or enhancements? I do not believe so. But Microsoft is always working on cooler, more efficient chips because that lowers the cost of production. "I don't know if it's on TMSC's 6nm node and I don't know when it's arriving, but I'm 100% confident that the other part is right."

Here's what TSMC says about its 6nm process: