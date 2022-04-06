All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent 8TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 SSD worth $2000 🔥

Remedy announces Max Payne 1 & 2 remaster for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Max Payne 1 & 2 are getting remastered in Remedy's powerful Northlight Engine, and Rockstar Games is paying the development bill.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Apr 6 2022 5:06 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Max Payne 1 & 2 are getting reborn for the modern age.

Remedy announces Max Payne 1 & 2 remaster for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC 5245 | TweakTown.com

Originally released in the PS2 and Xbox eras, Remedy's stylish and gritty Max Payne originals are getting the remastered treatment. Remedy today announced they are teaming up with Rockstar Games to remaster Max Payne 1 & 2 in the powerful Northlight engine for next-gen consoles like the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and on PC.

Grand Theft Auto juggernaut Rockstar Games will publish and finance the remasters, which will be released as a single-game bundle. Remedy could also make royalties from game sales once Rockstar has been paid back. The budget for the project will be typical of Remedy's games (Control was made for $33 million).

"We were thrilled when our long-time friends at Remedy approached us about remaking the original Max Payne games," said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games.

"We are massive fans of the work the Remedy team has created over the years, and we can't wait to play these new versions."

"Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know the millions of fans worldwide feel the same," said Remedy CEO, Tero Virtala. "We're hugely excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways."

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/6/2022 at 5:06 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.