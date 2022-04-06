Intel teases Arc Alchemist prototype GPU: 3 x 8-pin power connectors

Intel has officially teased something fresh in a new video, a desktop Arc GPU with 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors... a response to NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

In a video interview with Intel Graphics Innovation Fellow Tom "TAP" Peterson and HotHardware, we get a tiny glimpse of the Intel Arc GPU with 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors. We don't know anything about it, other than the 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors capable of feeding 150W each for a total of 450W + 75W from the board for 500W.

This isn't a regular Arc Alchemist, but it could be the higher-end Battlemage which Intel is get aring for the "Enthusiast" performance market. Intel also recently introduced the new ATX 3.0 and ATX12VO 2.0 standards, which are ready to rock and roll with next-gen GPUs and up to 600W of power.

We do know this is a full-sized desktop GPU, but I'm sure it's just Tom knowing which buttons to press over at his previous employer. It's all a bunch of winks... and I'm sure TAP has a few great tricks up his sleeve over at Intel, and I can't wait to see what he and the team at Team Blue can pull off not just this year, but over the next few years.