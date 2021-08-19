Intel ARC GPU roadmap: Alchemist, Battlemage, Celestial, Druid teased

Intel details its multi-year roadmap for its new ARC series graphics cards: Alchemist drops in Q1 2022, Druid is years away.

Intel has revealed its ARC series GPU roadmap with details on its upcoming discrete graphics card codenames, which will all fall under their ARC branding.

The first of which will be the Intel ARC Alchemist, with Alchemist being the codename for Intel's first-gen Xe-HPG graphics architecture. We should expect to see Intel announce the card as the Intel ARC 1000 for example, like we have with the GeForce RTX 3000 series GPUs.

Think of Intel and its "Alchemist" GPU codename, as we know AMD and its "Navi" and NVIDIA and its "Ampere" GPU architecture codenames. We did know Intel's upcoming GPUs as Xe2 HPG -- which will be Battlemage, Xe3 HPG is now Celestial, and finally, Xe Next is the exciting future Druid architecture.

We don't know much about the future Intel ARC architectures, but what we do know that Intel is tapping TSMC to build its new ARC Alchemist GPU -- with TSMC's new 6nm node being used to make the first-gen Intel ARC Alchemist graphics cards.