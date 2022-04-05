All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Bloober Team revenues up nearly 300% on best-selling The Medium game

Bloober Team nearly triples its 2021 revenues thanks to The Medium's success and a handful of other catalog game re-releases.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Apr 5 2022 3:31 PM CDT
Horror game dev Bloober Team nearly tripled its revenues throughout 2021 thanks to the success of The Medium.

Bloober Team revenues up nearly 300% on best-selling The Medium game 523 | TweakTown.com

According to latest filings, Polish studio Bloober Team has reported record revenues and profits for 2021. The company made 74.832 million PLN ($18.326 million) in revenues throughout last year, driven by its wide slate of titles including The Medium, Layers of Fear VR, Layers of Fear 2 Switch port, and the recent Observer System Redux remaster.

Bloober Team also made a record for profits in 2021 with 21.783 million PLN ($5.334 million) generated for the period. The studio is currently working on a handful of projects including the next Layers of Fear game. Chinese juggernaut Tencent also purchased a 22% stake in Bloober Team last year.

"Such a high level of revenues in 2021 is mainly related to the sustained high level of sales of individual games (mainly "The Medium") and the implementation of contracts with global publishers. In 2021, the premiere of the game "The Medium" took place, which had a direct impact on the recognition of revenues from the sale of this title," the company said in the report.

NEWS SOURCE:ir.blooberteam.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

