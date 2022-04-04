ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti PGF OC: 4-slot, thickest RTX 3090 Ti so far
ZOTAC's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti PGF OC is exclusive to China, rocks gigantic 4-slot design and primed for enthuasiast gaming.
ZOTAC has just revealed its new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti PGF OC graphics card, a new China-exclusive absolute behemoth of a GPU... clocking in at a huge 4-slot card.
The new ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti PGF OC graphics card has the same GPU specs as the ZOTAC RTX 3090 Ti AMP Extreme, with a GPU boost clock of up to 1890MHz and default TDP of 450W. But, the AMP Extreme can enjoy a modified 495W of power with overclocking... we should expect the same with the RTX 3090 Ti PGF OC model.
But man... is the new ZOTAC RTX 3090 Ti PGF OC a big boi, with a huge 4-slot design that towers over the 3.5-slot design of the ZOTAC RTX 3090 Ti AMP Extreme GPU. The 4-slot design makes it the biggest custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti on the planet so far... and they're all chunky beasts as it is.
ZOTAC is cooling the card with its Ice Storm thermal solution, with ARGB LEDs for the RGB lighting fans out there -- inside you'll get the usual 16-pin to 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connector adapter.
