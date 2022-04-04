All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti PGF OC: 4-slot, thickest RTX 3090 Ti so far

ZOTAC's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti PGF OC is exclusive to China, rocks gigantic 4-slot design and primed for enthuasiast gaming.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Apr 4 2022 11:59 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

ZOTAC has just revealed its new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti PGF OC graphics card, a new China-exclusive absolute behemoth of a GPU... clocking in at a huge 4-slot card.

ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti PGF OC: 4-slot, thickest RTX 3090 Ti so far 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

The new ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti PGF OC graphics card has the same GPU specs as the ZOTAC RTX 3090 Ti AMP Extreme, with a GPU boost clock of up to 1890MHz and default TDP of 450W. But, the AMP Extreme can enjoy a modified 495W of power with overclocking... we should expect the same with the RTX 3090 Ti PGF OC model.

But man... is the new ZOTAC RTX 3090 Ti PGF OC a big boi, with a huge 4-slot design that towers over the 3.5-slot design of the ZOTAC RTX 3090 Ti AMP Extreme GPU. The 4-slot design makes it the biggest custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti on the planet so far... and they're all chunky beasts as it is.

ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti PGF OC: 4-slot, thickest RTX 3090 Ti so far 07 | TweakTown.comZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti PGF OC: 4-slot, thickest RTX 3090 Ti so far 08 | TweakTown.com
ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti PGF OC: 4-slot, thickest RTX 3090 Ti so far 09 | TweakTown.com

ZOTAC is cooling the card with its Ice Storm thermal solution, with ARGB LEDs for the RGB lighting fans out there -- inside you'll get the usual 16-pin to 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connector adapter.

ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti PGF OC: 4-slot, thickest RTX 3090 Ti so far 10 | TweakTown.comZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti PGF OC: 4-slot, thickest RTX 3090 Ti so far 11 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti AMP Holo (ZT-A30810F)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1449.99
$1449.99$1747.15$1799.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/4/2022 at 11:59 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.