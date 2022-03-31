All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EK announces waterblocks for GeForce RTX 3090 Ti after huge demand

EK announces a slew of new Quantum Vector water blocks for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FE, and custom RTX 3090 Ti models.

Published Thu, Mar 31 2022 6:27 PM CDT
NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is now official, with liquid cooling leader EK announcing a bunch of new Quantum Vector water blocks for the new RTX 3090 Ti GPU.

The new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti might have the same 24GB of GDDR6X memory, but they're Micron's latest 2Gbit modules which means there's no double-sided GDDR6X here, thus no need for active backplates. NVIDIA's first GeForce RTX 3090 had double-sided GDDR6X memory and saw temperatures soaring to 110C when stressed.

EK knows that there isn't really a need to have an active backplate for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti -- as the RTX 3090 Ti has the same 24GB GDDR6X as the RTX 3090, but with new 2GB chips so there's no GDDR6X modules on the back of the card -- enthusiasts don't care, they want active backplates for the RTX 3090 Ti.

The company acknowledges this, explaining: "Yes, even though the RTX 3090 Ti has 2GB RAM chips, which are all located on the front side, we know that people who purchase these cards want the very best performance. While there will not be as much benefit to the VRAM compared to a regular 3090, the entire GPU will benefit from lower temps due to cooling of the PCB backside, which soaks a lot of the heat from the chips".

  • ASUS Strix RTX 3090 Ti
  • EVGA FTW3 RTX 3090 Ti
  • NVIDIA Founders Edition RTX 3090 Ti
  • Cards with Reference PCB RTX 3090 Ti
  • MSI TRIO & SUPRIM RTX 3090 Ti
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

