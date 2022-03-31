EK announces waterblocks for GeForce RTX 3090 Ti after huge demand

NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is now official, with liquid cooling leader EK announcing a bunch of new Quantum Vector water blocks for the new RTX 3090 Ti GPU.

The new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti might have the same 24GB of GDDR6X memory, but they're Micron's latest 2Gbit modules which means there's no double-sided GDDR6X here, thus no need for active backplates. NVIDIA's first GeForce RTX 3090 had double-sided GDDR6X memory and saw temperatures soaring to 110C when stressed.

EK knows that there isn't really a need to have an active backplate for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti -- as the RTX 3090 Ti has the same 24GB GDDR6X as the RTX 3090, but with new 2GB chips so there's no GDDR6X modules on the back of the card -- enthusiasts don't care, they want active backplates for the RTX 3090 Ti.

The company acknowledges this, explaining: "Yes, even though the RTX 3090 Ti has 2GB RAM chips, which are all located on the front side, we know that people who purchase these cards want the very best performance. While there will not be as much benefit to the VRAM compared to a regular 3090, the entire GPU will benefit from lower temps due to cooling of the PCB backside, which soaks a lot of the heat from the chips".