Intel launches Arc GPUs without XeSS tech, launches 'early summer'

Intel launches its new Arc A-Series GPUs, and a lack of XeSS upscaling tech -- with Intel saying XeSS launches in 'early summer'.

Intel's new XeSS isn't making the launch, with the AI upscaling technology promised for "early summer" which better lines up with the higher-end desktop Arc Alchemist GPUs launching. AMD just launched its new FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2.0) while NVIDIA has DLSS 2.3 out (and should launch DLSS 3.0 in the coming months leading into Ada Lovelace).

There is something Intel did confirm: XeSS will support up to 20 games at launch, including big titles like Death Stranding: Director's Cut, Ghostwire Tokyo, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and many more. We will have a little while to go yet, but things are beginning to get clearer as Intel rolls out its Arc GPUs to the masses.