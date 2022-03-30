All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel launches Arc GPUs without XeSS tech, launches 'early summer'

Intel launches its new Arc A-Series GPUs, and a lack of XeSS upscaling tech -- with Intel saying XeSS launches in 'early summer'.

Published Wed, Mar 30 2022 8:15 PM CDT
Intel has officially launches its new Arc A-Series Mobile GPUs with the lowest-end Arc 3 GPUs launching now, while Arc 5 and Arc 7 launch in the coming months... but what about XeSS?

Intel's new XeSS isn't making the launch, with the AI upscaling technology promised for "early summer" which better lines up with the higher-end desktop Arc Alchemist GPUs launching. AMD just launched its new FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2.0) while NVIDIA has DLSS 2.3 out (and should launch DLSS 3.0 in the coming months leading into Ada Lovelace).

There is something Intel did confirm: XeSS will support up to 20 games at launch, including big titles like Death Stranding: Director's Cut, Ghostwire Tokyo, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and many more. We will have a little while to go yet, but things are beginning to get clearer as Intel rolls out its Arc GPUs to the masses.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

