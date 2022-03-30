Breath of the Wild 2 delayed to 2023, Elden Ring may secure GOTY 2022

Nintendo has officially delayed Breath of the Wild 2 to Spring 2023, following the original Breath of the Wild's release pattern.

Today Nintendo has officially delayed Breath of the Wild's upcoming sequel to Spring 2023.

Breath of the Wild 2 won't release in 2022, Eiji Aonuma today announced (great news for FromSoftware and Bandai Namco as Elden Ring should secure GOTY 2022). The sequel has seen its first major delay to Spring 2023.

BOTW 2's timeline is quite similar to the original Breath of the Wild, which was delayed twice. Originally announced in 2014 for launch in 2015 on the Wii U, Breath of the Wild wouldn't release for another two years until March 2017 as a major launch game on the Nintendo Switch. The new Breath of the Wild sequel was announced in 2019 and then a release window was announced in 2021. Now roughly three years after the game was revealed, Breath of the Wild 2 has seen a similar development/release schedule.

"We previously announced that were aiming for a 2022 release for this game. However, we have decided to extend our development time a bit and change the release to Spring 2023. For those of you who have been looking forward to a release this year, we apologize," Aonuma said.

"As previously announced, the adventure in this sequel will take place not just on the ground as in the previous game, but also in the skies above. However, the expanded world goes beyond that, and there will be an eve wider variety of features you can enjoy, including new encounters and new gameplay elements.

"In order to make this game's experience something special, the entire development team is continuing to work diligently on this game, so please wait a while longer."

Nintendo has strongly hinted the new Breath of the Wild sequel could be dark, dramatic, and gritty.