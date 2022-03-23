All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Intel Rialto Bridge GPU: next-gen HPC GPU successor to Ponte Vecchio

Intel's next-gen codename 'Rialto Bridge' GPU is launching in 2023, will succeed the Ponte Vecchio. Just as NVIDIA details Hopper.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Mar 23 2022 8:25 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel will be unleashing a monster HPC GPU in 2023 that will succeed its current-gen Ponte Vecchio GPU, with the first teases of Intel Rialto Bridge arriving aka Xe-HPC2 (or something like that).

Intel Rialto Bridge GPU: next-gen HPC GPU successor to Ponte Vecchio 05 | TweakTown.com

But now that NVIDIA has burst through the gates with its Hopper GPU architecture and blisteringly-fast NVIDIA H100 GPU, it gives Intel and AMD time to make some adjustments to their respective HPC GPUs, schedules, and everything in between. Intel's new codename Rialto Bridge is reportedly launching next year according to Tom at Moore's Law is Dead.

We already know that the current Intel Ponte Vecchio -- which is based on the Xe-HPC GPU -- packs 100 billion transistors and two compute dies (each 640mm2). There are actually 47 different tiles doing different things, made on different process technologies (from Intel, and some outside of Intel). It's impressive to say the least.

It's not the first time we've heard about Intel's new codename "Rialto Bridge" as leaker "KOMACHI_ENSAKA" tweeted "Vecchio > Rialto" all the way back on July 8, 2021.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$610.99
$605.00$613.23$619.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/23/2022 at 7:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.