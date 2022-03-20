All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA is 'hopped up' for GTC 2022, gearing up for Hopper GPU reveal

NVIDIA is expected to reveal its next-gen Hopper GPU architecture at GTC 2022: GH100 GPU should have up to 140 billion transistors.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Mar 20 2022 11:59 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Mar 21 2022 12:04 AM CDT
NVIDIA is hosting its annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC 2022) this week, where we should be introduced to their next-gen Hopper GPU architecture.

We should see NVIDIA introduce a next-gen MCM-based (multi-chip module) GPU with the flagship GH100, which should be a monster GPU with up to 140 billion transistors -- yeah, that's 140,000,000,000 transistor -- around 2.6x times the largest GA100 GPU from NVIDIA.

The full GH100 GPU should have 140 billion transistors, 144 Streaming Multiprocessors, and an insane 18,432 CUDA cores. The dual GPU chiplet design would have 2 x 144 SMs (288 SMs) and a mind-boggling 36,864 CUDA cores. It would be absolutely bonkers, and the 1000W+ power figures in rumors of the last few months come into play... and man, I can't wait. Bring it on, NVIDIA.

NVIDIA's new Hopper GPU architecture whether it be in monolithic or MCM GPU design, will be going up against AMD's next-gen Aldebaran GPU -- a new MCM-based GPU with up to 128GB of HBM2e memory and on TSMC 6nm -- as well as Intel's upcoming Ponte Vecchio GPU (which will use an Intel 7 base GPU tile, TSMC N7 for Xe-Link, and TSMC N5 for the compute tile) with up to 128GB of HBM2e memory.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

