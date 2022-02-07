All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA Hopper GPU: bonkers 140 billion transistors on next-gen AI chip

NVIDIA's next-gen Hopper GPU rumored to measure in at 140 billion transistors, surfs in on TSMC's fresh new 5nm process node.

Published Mon, Feb 7 2022 8:24 PM CST
NVIDIA is going to be one of, if not the biggest GPU ever made when it unleashes its next-gen Hopper GPU architecture -- with fresh rumors teasing it rocks a Godzilla-sized 140 billion transistors -- 2.6x the transistors of the Ampere-based GA100 GPU.

The new rumors are coming from Chiphell, which states one of the flagship NVIDIA Hopper GPUs will have a huge 140 billion transistors, and be made on TSMC 5nm. We might see a monster monolithic design in the GH100 -- but also a multi-chip module (MCM) design in the GH102 -- with 140 billion transistors somewhere in the 5nm mix.

NVIDIA's new Hopper GPU architecture whether it be in monolithic or MCM GPU design, will be going up against AMD's next-gen Aldebaran GPU -- a new MCM-based GPU with up to 128GB of HBM2e memory and on TSMC 6nm -- as well as Intel's upcoming Ponte Vecchio GPU (which will use an Intel 7 base GPU tile, TSMC N7 for Xe-Link, and TSMC N5 for the compute tile) with up to 128GB of HBM2e memory.

NVIDIA should reveal its next-gen Hopper GPU architecture during its upcoming GTC (GPU Technology Conference) in just a few weeks time in March 2022.

videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

