Apple M1 Ultra SoC is close to 3x bigger than AMD Ryzen CPU

Apple's new M1 Ultra SoC is freaking gigantic... the dual-SoC-in-one chip is actually 3x bigger than an AMD Ryzen CPU. Crazy.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Mar 20 2022 10:52 PM CDT
Apple's new M1 Ultra SoC is finally here, powering the new Mac Studio, and has now been torn apart by Max Studio... giving us a look at Apple's next-gen chip made by TSMC on 5nm.

The new Apple M1 Ultra SoC combines two M1 Max SoC using MCM (multi-chip module) chips combined through UltraFusion. You can't see the silicon dies with the photos as there is a huge heat spreader that Apple has placed on top of the massive M1 Ultra SoC.

Apple's new M1 Ultra chip has a 20-core CPU, packing 16 high-performance cores with 4 high-efficiency cores -- joined by a 64-core GPU -- and 128GB of unified memory, a 2x more powerful media engine, and 800GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

I mean, just check out these glorious photos -- Apple has a beautiful SoC with its M1 Ultra. It's huge, but you've got the CPU + GPU + RAM + everything there. Not just the CPU or just the GPU.

CPU-wise, the M1 Ultra is 3.8x faster than the highest-end Intel Core i9-based Mac (discontinued), and up to 60% faster than the 28-core Mac Pro which packs an Intel Xeon W processor. On the GPU sde of things, the M1 Ultra is 4.5x faster than the 27-inch iMac, and a huge 80% faster than the highest-end Mac Pro which packs an AMD Radeon Pro W6900W graphics card.

