Apple M1 Ultra SoC is close to 3x bigger than AMD Ryzen CPU

Apple's new M1 Ultra SoC is finally here, powering the new Mac Studio, and has now been torn apart by Max Studio... giving us a look at Apple's next-gen chip made by TSMC on 5nm.

The new Apple M1 Ultra SoC combines two M1 Max SoC using MCM (multi-chip module) chips combined through UltraFusion. You can't see the silicon dies with the photos as there is a huge heat spreader that Apple has placed on top of the massive M1 Ultra SoC.

Apple's new M1 Ultra chip has a 20-core CPU, packing 16 high-performance cores with 4 high-efficiency cores -- joined by a 64-core GPU -- and 128GB of unified memory, a 2x more powerful media engine, and 800GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

I mean, just check out these glorious photos -- Apple has a beautiful SoC with its M1 Ultra. It's huge, but you've got the CPU + GPU + RAM + everything there. Not just the CPU or just the GPU.

CPU-wise, the M1 Ultra is 3.8x faster than the highest-end Intel Core i9-based Mac (discontinued), and up to 60% faster than the 28-core Mac Pro which packs an Intel Xeon W processor. On the GPU sde of things, the M1 Ultra is 4.5x faster than the 27-inch iMac, and a huge 80% faster than the highest-end Mac Pro which packs an AMD Radeon Pro W6900W graphics card.