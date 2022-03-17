All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
North Korea fires test missile from capital region, fails miserably

Reports from South Korean military indicate that North Korea recently performed a missile test near the capital that failed.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Mar 17 2022 3:50 AM CDT
South Korean military has reported a missile launch from the capital of North Korea that ended up failing completely.

According to a report from Fox News on Wednesday, North Korea launched a missile from near its capital city which soon after launch exploded. South Korea's military has reported the missile making this North Korea's 10th missile launch of its kind for 2022. Under anonymity, a South Korean military official said that the launched missile only exploded at an altitude of 20 kilometers or less, adding that the exact cause of the missile's explosion is currently unknown.

Lee Choon Geun, an honorary research fellow at South Korea's Science and Technology Policy Institute, predicted that the missile would have exploded less than a minute after being launched. Geun also stated that there is a possibility that the toxic fuels from the missile could cause a health impact if they were to land on North Korean residential areas. As of writing, there is no current outside report of missile damage near North Korea's capital.

NEWS SOURCE:foxnews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription
