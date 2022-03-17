All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NASA requests former astronaut stop feuding with Russian officials

NASA has requested former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly to cease conflict on Twitter with Roscosmos and its leader, Dmitry Rogozin.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Thu, Mar 17 2022 1:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly has been embroiled in a Twitter feud with the head of the Russian space agency.

In Russian, Kelly has used Twitter to jab at Dmitry Rogozin, the Director-General of Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, translating to: "Dimon, without those flags and the foreign exchange they bring in, your space program won't be worth a damn. Maybe you can find a job at McDonald's if McDonald's still exists in Russia." The tweets came following Rogozin's tirades on Twitter since the beginning of the Russian invasion into Ukraine, including thinly-veiled threats against the International Space Station (ISS).

Now, Kelly has been asked by an unnamed NASA official to exercise restraint in his dealings online with Russian authorities. According to CNN, the email read: "As Americans, each of us enjoys freedom of speech, and you are all empowered to speak your mind. However, please know that as former NASA astronauts, your words carry additional weight, and attacking our Russian partners is damaging to our current mission."

Rogozin has blocked Kelly on Twitter, and Kelly has since told CNN that he plans to stop the fight against Roscosmos and Rogozin online, saying "I didn't have to, but I respect NASA, NASA's position and the (official) that sent it." He will, however, continue to tweet in Russian regarding his opposition to the war in Ukraine after having become fluent in the language to participate aboard the ISS with Russian cosmonauts.

NASA requests former astronaut stop feuding with Russian officials 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NASA Pastel Rocket Earth Logo T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/17/2022 at 12:09 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.