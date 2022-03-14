Konami files new trademark for Silent Hill as sequel rumors ramp up

Konami files a new trademark for Silent Hill at the Japanese trademark office, further ignites rumors of a Sony produced sequel.

Konami has filed and published a new trademark for Silent Hill at the Japan Patent Office.

A new Silent Hill trademark has re-ignited rumors of a possible Sony-produced sequel. Konami's latest Silent Hill trademark was published today on the JPO database and includes many use cases including video games, commercial game machines/machine equipment, game software, and virtual reality headsets.

Recent reports indicate that Sony has acquired the rights to a big video game franchise. Former reports from 2020-2021 indicated that Sony was producing a new Silent Hill game and Hideo Kojima was possibly involved.

Konami has officially confirmed it is working with Layers of Fear developer Bloober Team on a new horror game that's believed to be Silent Hill.

The publisher has yet to formally announce any new Silent Hill projects.