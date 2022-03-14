All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Konami files new trademark for Silent Hill as sequel rumors ramp up

Konami files a new trademark for Silent Hill at the Japanese trademark office, further ignites rumors of a Sony produced sequel.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Mar 14 2022 2:24 PM CDT
Konami has filed and published a new trademark for Silent Hill at the Japan Patent Office.

Konami files new trademark for Silent Hill as sequel rumors ramp up 121 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A new Silent Hill trademark has re-ignited rumors of a possible Sony-produced sequel. Konami's latest Silent Hill trademark was published today on the JPO database and includes many use cases including video games, commercial game machines/machine equipment, game software, and virtual reality headsets.

Konami files new trademark for Silent Hill as sequel rumors ramp up 65 | TweakTown.com

Recent reports indicate that Sony has acquired the rights to a big video game franchise. Former reports from 2020-2021 indicated that Sony was producing a new Silent Hill game and Hideo Kojima was possibly involved.

Konami has officially confirmed it is working with Layers of Fear developer Bloober Team on a new horror game that's believed to be Silent Hill.

The publisher has yet to formally announce any new Silent Hill projects.

NEWS SOURCE:chizai-watch.com

