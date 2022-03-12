All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Fake GameCube meme console becomes real, complete with folding screen

Old-school fake GameCube portable console mock-up becomes a reality, complete with folding screen and built-in disc drive.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Mar 12 2022 4:51 PM CST
Electronics whiz and hardware modder GingerOfOz has created a real working version of an old outrageous GameCube portable render from 2006. The original concept was a tiny GameCube the size of 4 Altoids tins with a disc drive and folding clamshell screen. It was basically a render of a DS GameCube.

Fake GameCube meme console becomes real, complete with folding screen 12 | TweakTown.comFake GameCube meme console becomes real, complete with folding screen 7456 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

For amusement, YouTuber GingerOfOz actually made a real-life version of the concept. Using a 480p display, a ton of 3D-printed parts, an ultra-trimmed Wii SoC, two 2,000mAh batteries, a custom-designed PCB, and a bunch of totally custom resin buttons made from 3D printed molds.

Playback is 100% flawless because the Wii is basically a GameCube too but there's some issues like battery life--it gets less than 1 hour--and it's a bit tough to hold. But those concepts aren't meant to be ergonomic...they're meant to catch your eye and stir up discussions.

Fake GameCube meme console becomes real, complete with folding screen 6342 | TweakTown.com

The render was made by an artist named demond, and GingerOfOz actually tracked him down and learned the origins of the render.

"I made it just for fun," demond said.

According to the story, demond came up with the render as he was studying 3D design in Blend and 3DS Max. He went on to work at game studios like Ubisoft, Epic, and Squanch Games and even created more handheld render designs like the slide-up PSP.

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

