Fake GameCube meme console becomes real, complete with folding screen

Old-school fake GameCube portable console mock-up becomes a reality, complete with folding screen.

Electronics whiz and hardware modder GingerOfOz has created a real working version of an old outrageous GameCube portable render from 2006. The original concept was a tiny GameCube the size of 4 Altoids tins with a disc drive and folding clamshell screen. It was basically a render of a DS GameCube.

For amusement, YouTuber GingerOfOz actually made a real-life version of the concept. Using a 480p display, a ton of 3D-printed parts, an ultra-trimmed Wii SoC, two 2,000mAh batteries, a custom-designed PCB, and a bunch of totally custom resin buttons made from 3D printed molds.

Playback is 100% flawless because the Wii is basically a GameCube too but there's some issues like battery life--it gets less than 1 hour--and it's a bit tough to hold. But those concepts aren't meant to be ergonomic...they're meant to catch your eye and stir up discussions.

The render was made by an artist named demond, and GingerOfOz actually tracked him down and learned the origins of the render.

"I made it just for fun," demond said.

According to the story, demond came up with the render as he was studying 3D design in Blend and 3DS Max. He went on to work at game studios like Ubisoft, Epic, and Squanch Games and even created more handheld render designs like the slide-up PSP.