All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Russia to 'disconnect from global internet' on March 11

Are there more doors or wheels in the world? Internet debate of 2022

The Internet has decided it will debate whether there are more wheels or doors on Earth? More than 200,000 people have replied.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Mar 10 2022 1:02 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Internet has decided it will debate whether there are more doors or more wheels on Earth? Which do you think?

A simple, yet interesting question has taken over TikTok with multiple different creators posing the question to their audiences, resulting in virtual sides being taken of people who believe there are more doors and people who believe there are more wheels. Individuals who believe there are more doors in the world have used arguments such as skyscrapers, hospitals, houses, cars, and more.

While individuals that believe there are more wheels have used similar arguments, such as office chairs within those skyscrapers, and there having to be four wheels on a car regardless of how many doors it has. Additionally, wheel-backing individuals pointed to freight trucks having a low amount of doors and a high amount of wheels.

While it would almost be impossible to get an accurate answer for that would put the debate to rest, a Twitter poll was taken by more than 220,000 people, and according to the results, more people think there are more wheels in the world than doors at 53.6% versus 46.4%.

Are there more doors or wheels in the world? Internet debate of 2022 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

CORIRESHA Fashion NASA Logo Print Hoodie Sweatshirt with Pocket

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$27.99
$27.99$27.99$27.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/9/2022 at 10:21 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:theguardian.com, twitter.com, dexerto.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.