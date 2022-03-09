KIOXIA announces second-gen 24G SAS SSD: up to 30TB, up to 4.2GB/sec

KIOXIA announces 2nd Generation 24G SAS SSD, rocks the latest BiCS FLASH 3D memory technology, with up to 30.72TB capacities.

KIOXIA has announced that its next-gen PM7 Series of enterprise SAS SSDs are "available for customer evaluation", further cementing KIOXIA's dominance as the SAS market leader.

The new KIOXIA PM7 Series SSDs are aimed at enterprise applications, high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), caching leader, and financial trading and analysis. KIOXIA is pumping in more speed, reliability, and security with the new PM7 Series SSDs.

KIOXIA's new PM7 Series is FIPS 140-2 certified, and currently under testing for its FIPS 140-3 certification. The 24G SAS connectivity joined by KIOXIA's 5th Generation BiCS FLASH 3D TLC flash memory means we can enjoy sequential reads of up to 4.2GB/sec (4200MB/sec), 720K random read IOPS, and up to 355K random write IOPS. KIOXIA is making the drives available in up to a huge 30.72TB capacity, the industry's highest 2.5-inch SAS SSD.

Neville Ichhaporia, vice president, SSD marketing and product management, KIOXIA America, Inc. explains: "As active members of the T10 and SCSI Trade Association industry groups that head up and define SAS development efforts, KIOXIA is proud to be leading the transition to 24G SAS. Our SSD portfolio for the data center is the broadest in the industry".

Additional features include: