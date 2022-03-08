All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk has been asked to 'turn off' all Tesla's in Russia

Elon Musk has received multiple requests to disable ALL Tesla vehicles in Russia because of the Ukraine invasion, a 'tech embargo'

@anthony256
Published Tue, Mar 8 2022 8:29 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk has been requested to disable the Tesla vehicles of everyone in Russia, with users tweeting to Musk to deactivate all Tesla vehicles in the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's huge "special military operation" on Ukraine has seen Musk provide the country with SpaceX Starlink satellites and user terminals, with Ukrainian leadership welcoming Musk's help. Musk has been also helping Ukrainian refugees fleeing their country with free charging for both Tesla, and non-Tesla vehicles in neighboring countries.

But then there are the tweets demanding Musk and Tesla disable all vehicles in Russia, with comments like this "Please turn off and deactivate all Tesla's in Russia. It's absolutely disgusting what Russia is doing and Putin has to be stopped". I don't know why you'd punish innocent Russian civilians -- by disabling the vehicle they've paid for -- as a punishment for what their leader has done.

The first delivery of Starlink satellite dishes arrived into Ukraine on February 26, two days into the attack, after Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov asked Musk for help. Two days later on February 28, the Starlink dishes arrived and SpaceX pushed some satellites over Ukraine.

Elon Musk has been asked to 'turn off' all Tesla's in Russia 14 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Mr. Robot: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$58.80
$58.80$58.81$49.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/8/2022 at 10:26 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:archyworldys.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.