Elon Musk has been asked to 'turn off' all Tesla's in Russia

Elon Musk has received multiple requests to disable ALL Tesla vehicles in Russia because of the Ukraine invasion, a 'tech embargo'

Elon Musk has been requested to disable the Tesla vehicles of everyone in Russia, with users tweeting to Musk to deactivate all Tesla vehicles in the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's huge "special military operation" on Ukraine has seen Musk provide the country with SpaceX Starlink satellites and user terminals, with Ukrainian leadership welcoming Musk's help. Musk has been also helping Ukrainian refugees fleeing their country with free charging for both Tesla, and non-Tesla vehicles in neighboring countries.

But then there are the tweets demanding Musk and Tesla disable all vehicles in Russia, with comments like this "Please turn off and deactivate all Tesla's in Russia. It's absolutely disgusting what Russia is doing and Putin has to be stopped". I don't know why you'd punish innocent Russian civilians -- by disabling the vehicle they've paid for -- as a punishment for what their leader has done.

The first delivery of Starlink satellite dishes arrived into Ukraine on February 26, two days into the attack, after Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov asked Musk for help. Two days later on February 28, the Starlink dishes arrived and SpaceX pushed some satellites over Ukraine.