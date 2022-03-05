All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Red Hot Chili Pepper's Californication music video is a playable game

Red Hot Chili Pepper's legendary music video for Californication gets turned into an actual playable video game in Unity.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Mar 5 2022 4:07 PM CST
Indie developer Miquel Camps Orteza created an actual playable video game based on Red Hot Chili Pepper's iconic music video.

Red Hot Chili Pepper's Californication music video is a playable game 56 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Californication might be one of the most memorable music videos of all time. It came out during those early days of 3D gaming and everyone who grew up during the time (including me) wanted an actual video game based on the video.

Now one aspiring game developer has delivered an actual playable version of RHCP's Californication, and you can download it now.

Red Hot Chili Pepper's Californication music video is a playable game 55 | TweakTown.com

The game is more of a demo of sorts and features seven smaller-scale levels recreated right from the game. There's also a nifty button that will start a loop of the Californication music video so you can listen as you play for that authentic late 90s experience.

Red Hot Chili Pepper's Californication music video is a playable game 57 | TweakTown.comRed Hot Chili Pepper's Californication music video is a playable game 58 | TweakTown.com

"I wanted to play that game so bad! it's 2022 and I haven't seen anyone made the game so I challenged myself to create it," the creator wrote.

"I have selected some epic moments from the video and turned into 7 levels each one with different game mechanics. I hope you like this game."

