GTA V has a 4K 60FPS raytracing mode on PS5, Xbox Series X

Rockstar confirms GTA V will have three graphics and performance modes on PS5, Xbox Series X including a 4K 60FPS RT mode.

Published Fri, Mar 4 2022 9:26 AM CST
Rockstar Games details the new performance modes and features coming to GTA V's next-gen version.

It looks like Rockstar is pushing the PS5 and Xbox Series X to their limits. GTA V Expanded & Enhanced will have a surprising 4K 60FPS raytracing mode on both Navi 2 GPU-powered consoles, which is no small feat. The resolution will indeed by upscaled and not native 4K, but it's still not something that most open-world games support.

GTA V E&E will have three graphics/performance modes:

  • Fidelity Mode - Native 4K 30FPS RT on
  • Performance Mode - Upscaled 4K 60FPS
  • Performance RT Mode - Upscaled 4K 60FPS RT on

Rockstar has also detailed the features coming to GTA V E&E:

Features

  • Faster loading times
  • Increased population and traffic variety
  • Increased vegetation density
  • Improved lighting quality and shadows
  • Water reflections
  • Improved anti-aliasing, motion blur
  • Detailed new explosions & fire
  • DualSenseAdaptive trigger support - adds new sensation sto weather effects, directional damage, rough road surfaces, epxlosions, and more
  • Tempest 3D audio/Spacial Sound

The next-gen version will be available on March 15.

rockstargames.com

