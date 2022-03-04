GTA V has a 4K 60FPS raytracing mode on PS5, Xbox Series X
Rockstar confirms GTA V will have three graphics and performance modes on PS5, Xbox Series X including a 4K 60FPS RT mode.
Published Fri, Mar 4 2022 9:26 AM CST
Rockstar Games details the new performance modes and features coming to GTA V's next-gen version.
It looks like Rockstar is pushing the PS5 and Xbox Series X to their limits. GTA V Expanded & Enhanced will have a surprising 4K 60FPS raytracing mode on both Navi 2 GPU-powered consoles, which is no small feat. The resolution will indeed by upscaled and not native 4K, but it's still not something that most open-world games support.
GTA V E&E will have three graphics/performance modes:
- Fidelity Mode - Native 4K 30FPS RT on
- Performance Mode - Upscaled 4K 60FPS
- Performance RT Mode - Upscaled 4K 60FPS RT on
Rockstar has also detailed the features coming to GTA V E&E:
Features
- Faster loading times
- Increased population and traffic variety
- Increased vegetation density
- Improved lighting quality and shadows
- Water reflections
- Improved anti-aliasing, motion blur
- Detailed new explosions & fire
- DualSenseAdaptive trigger support - adds new sensation sto weather effects, directional damage, rough road surfaces, epxlosions, and more
- Tempest 3D audio/Spacial Sound
The next-gen version will be available on March 15.
