GTA V has a 4K 60FPS raytracing mode on PS5, Xbox Series X

Rockstar confirms GTA V will have three graphics and performance modes on PS5, Xbox Series X including a 4K 60FPS RT mode.

Rockstar Games details the new performance modes and features coming to GTA V's next-gen version.

It looks like Rockstar is pushing the PS5 and Xbox Series X to their limits. GTA V Expanded & Enhanced will have a surprising 4K 60FPS raytracing mode on both Navi 2 GPU-powered consoles, which is no small feat. The resolution will indeed by upscaled and not native 4K, but it's still not something that most open-world games support.

GTA V E&E will have three graphics/performance modes:

Fidelity Mode - Native 4K 30FPS RT on

Performance Mode - Upscaled 4K 60FPS

Performance RT Mode - Upscaled 4K 60FPS RT on

Rockstar has also detailed the features coming to GTA V E&E:

Features

Faster loading times

Increased population and traffic variety

Increased vegetation density

Improved lighting quality and shadows

Water reflections

Improved anti-aliasing, motion blur

Detailed new explosions & fire

DualSenseAdaptive trigger support - adds new sensation sto weather effects, directional damage, rough road surfaces, epxlosions, and more

Tempest 3D audio/Spacial Sound

The next-gen version will be available on March 15.