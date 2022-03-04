Thanks to Funimation, Crunchyroll now offers 40,000 episodes of anime

Sony merges Funimation content into Crunchyroll to create the world's largest anime library of all time with 40,000+ episodes.

Sony has consolidated its anime offerings into Crunchyroll to provide "all your anime in one platform."

Funimation content has arrived on streaming service Crunchyroll to provide a monstrous 40,000 episodes+ of anime. Crunchyroll will also be the exclusive service for new anime broadcasts. Funimation subscribers are encouraged to cancel and move over to Crunchyroll instead, however watch history and queue features haven't been translated over to the new service.

"Crunchyroll subscribers can now enjoy the world's largest anime library of more than 40,000 episodes and over 16,000 hours of content in addition to the upcoming Spring anime season, which will be the biggest on record!" reads a press release.

Funimation shows moving to Crunchyroll include (check here for the full list):

My Hero Academia

Tokyo Ghoul,

Yu Yu Hakusho

Cowboy Bebop

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Sadly Dragon Ball Z isn't on the list.

Check the FAQ for more info: