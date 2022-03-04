All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Thanks to Funimation, Crunchyroll now offers 40,000 episodes of anime

Sony merges Funimation content into Crunchyroll to create the world's largest anime library of all time with 40,000+ episodes.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Mar 4 2022 12:32 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony has consolidated its anime offerings into Crunchyroll to provide "all your anime in one platform."

Funimation content has arrived on streaming service Crunchyroll to provide a monstrous 40,000 episodes+ of anime. Crunchyroll will also be the exclusive service for new anime broadcasts. Funimation subscribers are encouraged to cancel and move over to Crunchyroll instead, however watch history and queue features haven't been translated over to the new service.

"Crunchyroll subscribers can now enjoy the world's largest anime library of more than 40,000 episodes and over 16,000 hours of content in addition to the upcoming Spring anime season, which will be the biggest on record!" reads a press release.

Funimation shows moving to Crunchyroll include (check here for the full list):

  • My Hero Academia
  • Tokyo Ghoul,
  • Yu Yu Hakusho
  • Cowboy Bebop
  • Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Sadly Dragon Ball Z isn't on the list.

Check the FAQ for more info:

As of Mar 1, 2022, existing and new Crunchyroll subscribers will have access to library and simulcast content previously exclusive to Funimation & Wakanim. All new series from the upcoming Spring 2022 season will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. Funimation & Wakanim will only continue to add new episodes of current series. For more details visit the Crunchyroll Release Calendar here.

Thanks to Funimation, Crunchyroll now offers 40,000 episodes of anime 343 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/4/2022 at 12:32 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.