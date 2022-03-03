All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Ukrainian flag NFT sold for $6.75 million, the money will go here

A non-fungible-token (NFT) of the Ukrainian flag recently sold for about $6.75 million. Here's where the money is going.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Mar 3 2022 3:43 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A crowd-funded project by Russian art collective Pussy Riot created the one-of-one non-fungible token (NFT) of the Ukrainian flag.

The auction for the unique NFT was organized and orchestrated by UkraineDAO, which is led by Pussy Riot and the NFT studio Trippy Labs. The idea behind the creation of the NFT was to raise funds for the struggling people in Ukraine that are currently fleeing in droves from invading Russian forces. The winning bid for the Ukraine flag NFT was a pool of 3,271 donors that placed the bid through a service called PartyBid.

Read more: Student who tracked Elon Musk's jet is now tracking Russian VIPs

By using PartyBid, UkraineDAO was able to purchase the NFT from itself and will donate the proceeds to Come Back Alive, an organization that focuses on getting supplies to Ukrainian civilians and the military. In return for all of the people who donated to the cause, UkraineDAO has said it will airdrop its LOVE token proportionate to the amount of Ether donated. The LOVE tokens have "no utility or value, but are a beautiful testament and reminder of your contribution to a noble cause."

Read more: Here's why Ukrainian's and Russian's are buying millions in Bitcoin

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Ukrainian flag NFT sold for $6.75 million, the money will go here 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

innoGadgets Physical Bitcoin Plated with 24-Carat Gold.

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.95
$7.95$7.95$7.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/3/2022 at 3:29 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:coindesk.com, ukrainedao.love

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.