Epic Games has acquired music marketplace Bandcamp

Published Wed, Mar 2 2022 11:25 AM CST
Epic Games has purchased Bandcamp, the independent music marketplace platform.

Bandcamp is now part of Epic Games. The internet music company isn't changing operations and day-to-day business will resume as usual. Bandcamp CEO Ethan Diamond explains:

"Bandcamp will keep operating as a standalone marketplace and music community, and I will continue to lead our team. The products and services you depend on aren't going anywhere, we'll continue to build Bandcamp around our artists-first revenue model (where artists net an average of 82% of every sale), you'll still have the same control over how you offer your music."

Diamond goes on to say Epic will help expand the storefront internationally, provide more compensation for artists, and create a stronger financial backbone for major upgrades and platform features.

This marks the second major music-based acquisition that Epic has made. The first was Rock Band developer Harmonix, a buyout specifically made to bring music to the metaverse.

NEWS SOURCE:blog.bandcamp.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

