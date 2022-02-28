NetMarble creates its own blockchain with proprietary cryptocurrency
South Korean mobile games titan NetMarble has created its own proprietary blockchain ecosystem complete with its own crypto.
NetMarble has created its very own blockchain to host its upcoming P2E blockchain games.
With $2.2 billion earned in 2021, South Korean mobile games titan NetMarble is one of the biggest games companies on the market. The developer makes billions every year from online-driven mobile games like A3: Still Alive, Ni no Kuni, and Lineage II. Now it's jumping headfirst into the blockchain market.
NetMarble has created its own proprietary blockchain platform called MBX to serve as the base for its new dapp (decentralized application) video games. The publisher plans to release six blockchain games in 2022, with the first releasing in March. MBX is built on the Klatyn blockchain and will utilize a new MBX-based cryptocurrency.
The idea is to create a new layer of monetization through blockchain and explore new nascent tech like NFTs and the nebulous, undefined metaverse. NetMarble is among the first major players to establish its own blockchain and currency combination. Ubisoft's Quartz NFTs, for example, use Tezos. Zynga is also planning to make its own blockchain games.
Here's more info directly from the press release:
Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, is thrilled to announce the launch of its own blockchain ecosystem, MBX (MARBLEX). The ecosystem, officially available beginning in March, is powered by Netmarble's inherent MBX currency.
MBX, a Klaytn mainnet-based blockchain ecosystem, is focused on elevating the excitement of Netmarble games by incorporating blockchain technology. The ecosystem not only encourages organic engagement from players, but also rewards them for their participation.
The ecosystem, utilizing its own MBX currency and MBX Wallet, will be available for players to experience for the first time in March when it is applied to A3: Still Alive globally.
Meanwhile, as Netmarble has established a blockchain subsidiary, Netmarble will seek opportunities to bolster its competitiveness by leveraging the ecosystem for various games and technologies, as well as opportunities in the NFT and Metaverse sector.