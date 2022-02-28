NetMarble creates its own blockchain with proprietary cryptocurrency

South Korean mobile games titan NetMarble has created its own proprietary blockchain ecosystem complete with its own crypto.

With $2.2 billion earned in 2021, South Korean mobile games titan NetMarble is one of the biggest games companies on the market. The developer makes billions every year from online-driven mobile games like A3: Still Alive, Ni no Kuni, and Lineage II. Now it's jumping headfirst into the blockchain market.

NetMarble has created its own proprietary blockchain platform called MBX to serve as the base for its new dapp (decentralized application) video games. The publisher plans to release six blockchain games in 2022, with the first releasing in March. MBX is built on the Klatyn blockchain and will utilize a new MBX-based cryptocurrency.

The idea is to create a new layer of monetization through blockchain and explore new nascent tech like NFTs and the nebulous, undefined metaverse. NetMarble is among the first major players to establish its own blockchain and currency combination. Ubisoft's Quartz NFTs, for example, use Tezos. Zynga is also planning to make its own blockchain games.

