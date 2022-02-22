All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

LEGO will help bring 2K Sports' billion-dollar brand to casual gamers

LEGO is licensing its brand out to 2K Sports, who has conscripted Sumo Digital to make new sports games for mainstream market.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Feb 22 2022 1:20 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

With the help of LEGO, 2K Sports is about to get even bigger.

LEGO will help bring 2K Sports' billion-dollar brand to casual gamers 121 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

2K has signed a deal to license the LEGO brand for a new wave of casual, kid-friendly sports games. Sources tell Video Game Chronicle that Sumo Digital, the developers behind Crackdown 3, Team Sonic Racing, Little Big Planet 3, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure, are working on the first game in the series. It's believed to be a soccer game slated for 2023.

Another racing-based LEGO game is coming from Visual Concepts, who are responsible for the NBA 2K and WWE2K games.

LEGO will help bring 2K Sports' billion-dollar brand to casual gamers 112 | TweakTown.com

The 2K Sports brand is one of Take-Two Interactive's most lucrative business segments, and is largely responsible for billions of dollars of recurrent consumer spending every year. NBA 2K alone helps drive a significant portion of overall sales, net bookings, and microtransaction earnings on a consistent annual basis. However these mainline sports games are tailor-made for enthusiasts.

The new LEGO games will be made to sway mainstream consumers and younger audiences into Take-Two's powerful live service ecosystem. Expect online play, microtransactions, and tons of content over time.

Buy at Amazon

NBA 2K22 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/22/2022 at 11:21 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videogameschronicle.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.