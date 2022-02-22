All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA RTX LHR BIOS v2 Unlocker: un-gimps crypto mining on Ampere GPUs

NVIDIA RTX LHR v2 Unlocker lets you modify your BIOS on RTX 30 + Workstation RTX Ampere GPUs and removes mining hashrate limiter.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Feb 22 2022 7:22 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA refreshed its Ampere cards last year with the LHR variant, otherwise known as Lite Hash Rate, gimped for crypto mining... but not anymore, well, it seems so at least.

NVIDIA RTX LHR BIOS v2 Unlocker: un-gimps crypto mining on Ampere GPUs 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

Now we have Sergey releasing his new "NVIDIA RTX LHR v2 Unlocker" tool that will unlock the crypto mining performance on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series and Workstation RTX Ampere GPUs. There have been previous 'solutions' to un-gimping LHR cards, but this reportedly unlocks the "full mining performance" according to MyDrivers.

The way this new tool works is that the software implements a modification extracted from BIOSes that are detected by mining operating systems like HiveOS. The modification is then added into the BIOS of cards that have limited hash rate performance, while the new Unlocker software modifies, flashes, and gives you a backup of your BIOS. It's safe, and reversible, says Sergey.

  • RTX 3060 LHR V2 - up to 49 MH/s
  • RTX 3060 Ti LHR - up to 61 MH/s
  • RTX 3070 LHR - up to 57 MH/s
  • RTX 3070 Ti - up to 69 MH/s
  • RTX 3080 LHR - up to 100 MH/s
  • RTX 3080 Ti - up to 115 MH/s
  • RTX A2000 - up to 46 MH/s
  • RTX A4000 - up to 67 MH/s
  • RTX A4500 - not measured
  • RTX A5000 - up to 110 MH/s
NVIDIA RTX LHR BIOS v2 Unlocker: un-gimps crypto mining on Ampere GPUs 02 | TweakTown.comNVIDIA RTX LHR BIOS v2 Unlocker: un-gimps crypto mining on Ampere GPUs 06 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA RTX LHR BIOS v2 Unlocker: un-gimps crypto mining on Ampere GPUs 04 | TweakTown.comNVIDIA RTX LHR BIOS v2 Unlocker: un-gimps crypto mining on Ampere GPUs 05 | TweakTown.com

You will need a special driver that is available on a private server, but with a custom non-standard BIOS and drivers I think you'll be un-gimping LHR-based cards... sure... but they probably can't be easily used for gaming and other tasks.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 V2 OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1669.98
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/22/2022 at 2:58 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:news.mydrivers.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.