NVIDIA RTX LHR BIOS v2 Unlocker: un-gimps crypto mining on Ampere GPUs

NVIDIA refreshed its Ampere cards last year with the LHR variant, otherwise known as Lite Hash Rate, gimped for crypto mining... but not anymore, well, it seems so at least.

Now we have Sergey releasing his new "NVIDIA RTX LHR v2 Unlocker" tool that will unlock the crypto mining performance on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series and Workstation RTX Ampere GPUs. There have been previous 'solutions' to un-gimping LHR cards, but this reportedly unlocks the "full mining performance" according to MyDrivers.

The way this new tool works is that the software implements a modification extracted from BIOSes that are detected by mining operating systems like HiveOS. The modification is then added into the BIOS of cards that have limited hash rate performance, while the new Unlocker software modifies, flashes, and gives you a backup of your BIOS. It's safe, and reversible, says Sergey.

RTX 3060 LHR V2 - up to 49 MH/s

RTX 3060 Ti LHR - up to 61 MH/s

RTX 3070 LHR - up to 57 MH/s

RTX 3070 Ti - up to 69 MH/s

RTX 3080 LHR - up to 100 MH/s

RTX 3080 Ti - up to 115 MH/s

RTX A2000 - up to 46 MH/s

RTX A4000 - up to 67 MH/s

RTX A4500 - not measured

RTX A5000 - up to 110 MH/s

You will need a special driver that is available on a private server, but with a custom non-standard BIOS and drivers I think you'll be un-gimping LHR-based cards... sure... but they probably can't be easily used for gaming and other tasks.